Selfie turns fatal for two youth in Nalgonda

Selfie turned fatal for the two youngsters who accidentally fell into the Dindi reservoir in Nalgonda. The incident took place when one of them jumped into the river to save another.

According to the SI Pochaiah, Mohammad Sagar (23), a plumber from Banjara Hills and his friend Praveen (23) from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district went to a trip on October 15 from Hyderabad to Srisailam along with two other friends. After the lord darshan at Srisailam, the four people returned to Hyderabad and halted at Dindi reservoir.

While taking a selfie with his friend Praveen, Mohammad Sagar slipped into the water. To rescue his friend, Praveen also ventured into water who also drowned with his friend. Meanwhile, the remaining alerted the fishermen near them who took out the two people from water.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were sent for autopsy.