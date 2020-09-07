Selfie turns fatal: Two youth drown in water in Jagtial

A selfie turned for two youngsters when they accidentally slipped into a canal while taking a selfie and drowned at Dharur mandal of Jagtial district on Sunday night.



The victims were identified as Kiran (33) and Ravi (27), both are the residents of Jagtial town. The duo along with few other friends went to Kakatiya canal on Sunday night and tried to take a snap with the friends when they accidentally fell into the water.

Other friends tried to rescue them but in vain. They alerted the villagers who in turn informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and launched efforts to trace the victims. An investigation is on.

In a similar occurrence, a youth drowned in Musi river after he accidentally slipped into the water while taking a selfie at Bopparam of Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda on August 23. The deceased was identified as Pittalai Sai (22).

Sai along with his three friends had gone to watch the water release from Musi project when the gates were lifted due to heavy inflow. The victim was trying to take a selfie by standing on the edge of Musi downstream to get his friends and the projects in the frame. But, he fell into the water and was swept away.