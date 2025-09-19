Seminar on Transforming Traditional Textiles into Smart and Sustainable Systems

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College, in collaboration with Konda Laxman Bapuji Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (KLBIIHT), Department of Handlooms & Textiles, Government of Telangana, hosted a seminar on 19th September 2025 at Sphoorthy Engineering College, highlighting the integration of modern technology with traditional textile practices. The event was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting by all dignitaries, followed by opening remarks from Dr. K. SubbaRao, R&D Head, SPHN, who spotlighted Telangana’s rich handloom heritage, especially the iconic Pochampally ikat designs from Bhoodan Pochampally. The seminar celebrated traditional styles like Gadwal, Narayanpet, and Siddipet, each contributing to the state’s legacy of craftsmanship and sustainability.

Eminent speakers from KLBIIHT and SPHN emphasized the role of AI, automation, and computer-aided design in reducing manual labor and enhancing the livelihoods of handloom and powerloom weavers. Dr. V. Himaja Kumar, Principal of KLBIIHT, addressed the socio-economic challenges faced by artisans and proposed tech-driven solutions for inclusive development. Dr. P. Gnanavel, Vice-Principal of KLBIIHT, presented on digital transformation through automation and design integration. Smt. Kusuma Varsha highlighted the evolution and sustainability of the handloom sector. Dr. Ravikanth Regalla, Head, Sustainabale Development Department, SPHN, discussed about historical significance and present trends in textile industry, while Dr. Kiran B. M., Professor & Head of CSE, SPHN, emphasized on implications of CSE technology in Textile Industry and potential techniques for modernizing the traditional practices.

The seminar was attended by 80 students from Computer Science and allied branches, in collaboration with the SeaBytes club, Eco Club, Sustainability Development Cell, and the Creators Club, reinforcing the spirit of interdisciplinary learning and innovation. The Management, Secretary and Correspondent Sri. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal of Sphoorthy Engineering College extended their wholehearted support to the seminar, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, industry collaboration, and socially impactful initiatives.

Sphoorthy Engineering College reaffirms its commitment to taking up meaningful projects and serving society through the transformative power of Computer Science and allied branch technologies. By integrating innovation with purpose, we aim to address real-world challenges and contribute to sustainable, inclusive development.