Sending criminals to jail is our goal: Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday claimed that the city police follow up every case to its logical legal end.

"Conviction of cases and sending criminals to jail is our goal. Community partnership is of great support for us. Thank you all for helping us at every stage. Share crime-related information on WhatsApp at 9490616555," the Police Commissioner said in a Tweet on Saturday.

The Police Commissioner also shared statistics pertaining to 181 grave cases from 2018 till date which ended in conviction. According to the information shared by him, as many as 45 cases ended in Life Convictions; 20 Yrs - 02 Cases; 10 Yrs - 26 Cases; 08 Yrs - 01 Case; 07 Yrs - 03 Case; 05 Yrs - 04 Cases; 03 Yrs - 14 Cases; 02 Yrs 24 Cases and one year and below - 62 Cases.