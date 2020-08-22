X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Sending criminals to jail is our goal: Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar
x

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Highlights

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday claimed that the city police follow up every case to its logical legal end.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday claimed that the city police follow up every case to its logical legal end.

"Conviction of cases and sending criminals to jail is our goal. Community partnership is of great support for us. Thank you all for helping us at every stage. Share crime-related information on WhatsApp at 9490616555," the Police Commissioner said in a Tweet on Saturday.

The Police Commissioner also shared statistics pertaining to 181 grave cases from 2018 till date which ended in conviction. According to the information shared by him, as many as 45 cases ended in Life Convictions; 20 Yrs - 02 Cases; 10 Yrs - 26 Cases; 08 Yrs - 01 Case; 07 Yrs - 03 Case; 05 Yrs - 04 Cases; 03 Yrs - 14 Cases; 02 Yrs 24 Cases and one year and below - 62 Cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X