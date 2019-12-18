Trending :
Senior citizens hailed for social service

Highlights

MLA Bhupal Reddy hailed the retired employees for taking part in community services. He was the chief guest for the Retired Employee’s Day organised,...

Narayankhed: MLA Bhupal Reddy hailed the retired employees for taking part in community services. He was the chief guest for the Retired Employee's Day organised, here on Tuesday.

The MLA appreciated the services of the employees for actively taking part in development activities even after retirement. A medical check-up camp was conducted for the retired employees on the occasion.

