Senior citizens hailed for social service
Narayankhed: MLA Bhupal Reddy hailed the retired employees for taking part in community services. He was the chief guest for the Retired Employee's Day organised, here on Tuesday.
The MLA appreciated the services of the employees for actively taking part in development activities even after retirement. A medical check-up camp was conducted for the retired employees on the occasion.
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT