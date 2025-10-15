Senior Cong, TDP netas join BRS; hail KTR’s leadership

Senior Congress leader Ali Masqati and former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Shakeela Reddy joined the BRS party on Tuesday.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao welcomed them into the party at his residence in Nandinagar. Speaking on the occasion Ali Masqati said that the BRS was a truly secular party, and that he decided to join under the dynamic leadership of KT Rama Rao.

“The present Congress government is not secular. Under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), minorities in Telangana witnessed remarkable progress through numerous welfare initiatives. However, the Congress government has completely neglected minority welfare,” he said, sharply criticising the Congress party’s current policies. “KCR is a genuine secular leader, who delivered inclusive growth and visionary governance for all sections of society,” Masqati added.

The former TDP senior leader Shakeela Reddy announced her resignation from the TDP and officially joined BRS. “I have joined the BRS to work under the leadership of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR. During the BRS regime, Telangana witnessed historic development, but the current government has failed to bring any new initiatives. People are once again looking up to KCR’s leadership for progress and stability,” she said.

She also expressed her commitment to work actively for the victory of the BRS candidate in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, expressing confidence that the party will secure a decisive win in the constituency.

Young political aspirant Rohit Sharma also joined the BRS on this occasion, expressing admiration for KTR’s leadership. “I am deeply inspired by KTR’s vision and leadership. I joined the BRS today to contribute to Telangana’s development under his guidance,” he said.

KTR welcomed all the new members warmly, expressing confidence that their joining would further strengthen the BRS and add momentum to the party’s efforts for Telangana’s development and welfare.