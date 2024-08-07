  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Senior journalist to pen Chandrababu’s biography

Warangal Press Club members felicitate senior journalist Dr S Venkat Narayana at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Tuesday
x

Warangal Press Club members felicitate senior journalist Dr S Venkat Narayana at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Tuesday 

Highlights

Multimedia journalist and former executive editor of India Today Dr S Venkat Narayana, who hobnobbed with many distinguished personalities including former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi is to author the biography of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Warangal: Multimedia journalist and former executive editor of India Today Dr S Venkat Narayana, who hobnobbed with many distinguished personalities including former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi is to author the biography of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This was disclosed by Venkat Narayana himself during a chit-chat with the journalists at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

Dr Venkat Narayana is scheduled to stay in Amaravati for two weeks from August 22. It may be noted here that decades back, he authored the biography of film star-turned-politician N T Rama Rao. Reflecting on the evolution of journalism, Dr Venkat Narayana said that digital media is here to stay and dominate. Dwelling on Bangladesh politics, he said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled from her country to reach India amid political turmoil, is a nice woman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X