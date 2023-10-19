Senior Telangana BJP leader appointed as Tripura Governor

Senior BJP leader from Telangana N Indrasena Reddy has been appointed as Governor of Tripura. An official statement said that President of India Droupadi Murmu was pleased to make the appointment that will take effect from the dates he assumes the charge of his office.

Indrasena Reddy was elected MLA from Malakpet Assembly Constituency for three times. He also served as the president of the party's United Andhra Pradesh unit. He was elected first as MLA in 1983 when he was just 33 years old.

He was also elected as MLA in 1985 and in 1999. Reddy was floor leader in the state assembly during the third time elected .

