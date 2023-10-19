Live
- Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir
- Bhagavath Kesari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: #BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM
- PL First Cut – Astral Ltd Q2FY24
- Action unlikely on PCB's complaint on crowd behaviour
- Leo Twitter Review: Huge positive response from the audience
- Rajya Sabha Chairman Refers Complaint Against BRS Members To Privileges Committee
- Leo Movie OTT Platform and Streaming Date Fixed
- OnePlus Pad Go set to go on sale on October 20: Price, Offers and more
- Congress Bus Yatra will not have any impact in Telangana, says KTR
- Vijayawada: APCRDA removes unauthorised layouts in Surampalli
Just In
Senior Telangana BJP leader appointed as Tripura Governor
Highlights
Senior BJP leader from Telangana N Indrasena Reddy has been appointed as Governor of Tripura.
Senior BJP leader from Telangana N Indrasena Reddy has been appointed as Governor of Tripura. An official statement said that President of India Droupadi Murmu was pleased to make the appointment that will take effect from the dates he assumes the charge of his office.
Indrasena Reddy was elected MLA from Malakpet Assembly Constituency for three times. He also served as the president of the party's United Andhra Pradesh unit. He was elected first as MLA in 1983 when he was just 33 years old.
He was also elected as MLA in 1985 and in 1999. Reddy was floor leader in the state assembly during the third time elected .
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS