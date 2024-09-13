Server problem hits Mee-Seva services

Jagtial: Mee-Seva centres which provide essential certificates for various needs across the State have been unable to offer services due to a server problem for the past three days, causing difficulties for users.

Whether it is for caste certificates or scholarships, people must visit Mee-Seva centres for their applications. After applying online through these centres, relevant certificates are issued by the concerned offices. The certificates must also be collected from the centres.

Approximately 5,216 Mee-Seva centres across the State, offering around 40 types of services, have been unable to function for more than 72 hours. The centre operators have shut down, saying they are unable to provide services. On one hand, students are expressing concern as the deadline for some scholarship applications is approaching.

People visiting Mee-Seva centres for land-related records and other needs are facing disappointment. It appears that technical issues have disrupted services at the centres. However, many are worried that their applications may not be accepted after the deadline passes, until the technical problem is resolved. They are facing difficulties in collecting certificates from the Revenue offices as well. Given complaints from the public about server issues, it appears that the Mee-Seva authorities are working on updating the server.

A resident, Rajender, who is looking for an income certificate, says “I went to the Mee-Seva centre to apply for an income certificate to submit my application for the double-bedroom housing scheme, but the server is down. Officials need to take immediate action to restore services.”