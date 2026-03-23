Set aside differences, unite for party growth: Bhongir Cong MP

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday called for greater unity within the party, stating that past differences must be set aside to focus on organisational strengthening. Addressing party leaders during a meeting in Bhongir, the MP noted that prior to the elections, a lack of coordination prevailed due to long-standing rivalries.

However, with the elections now concluded, he stressed the need for leaders to work collectively to build and strengthen the party. He expressed concern that internal issues have weakened communication to such an extent that leaders are unable to effectively highlight the government’s welfare schemes. Despite a majority benefiting, he noted that a small section that did not receive benefits is using social media to create negative narratives.

Chamala thanked Mahesh Kumar Goud for visiting Bhongir district to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee, calling it a morale boost for local leaders. He emphasised that holding a position is not an achievement in itself, but justifying it through service and accountability is what truly matters.

He added that the party grows stronger not by distributing posts based on personal preferences, but by assigning responsibilities to those who actively engage with people.

The MP also alleged that certain groups are spreading malicious propaganda driven by personal grudges, including claims linking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to controversial narratives about the Musi River.