Setback to BJP in Sangareddy, 250 members join TRS

Sangareddy: In a setback to BJP unit in Sangareddy, more than 250 members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by the party senior leader Sunil joined in Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy in Patancheru on Sunday.

Mahipal Reddy welcomed them into the party fold by handing them the TRS scarf.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the Patancheru Assembly Constituency, once known for pollution, has become a new address for development in the State.

After inaugurating a badminton court built with Rs 12 lakhs spent from his own pocket at APR gardens an hour later, the MLA said leaders and cadre from Opposition parties were coming forward to join in TRS since they were impressed by the development works undertaken in the Constituency.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said that the Patancheru area underwent a total transformation during the past eight years. As the ease of doing business made things simple for setting up the business, Reddy said a huge number of industries were coming forward to set up their units in Hyderabad, particularly in Patancheru which is well connected by road and air. He said that the Telangana government will soon set up an IT Hub at Osman Nagar near Patancheru besides opening an LED Park at Shiva Nagar in Jinnaram Mandal.

The MLA said that Medical Devices Park set up at Sultanpur was creating a huge number of employment opportunities for locals. As the demand for new houses was increasing in the area, Reddy said multiple gated communities were coming up here. He has assured the residents of APR colony to be available for them round the clock if they need any help. The residents have thanked the MLA for building a badminton court. GHMC Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav, Market Committee Chairman Vijay Kumar and others were present.