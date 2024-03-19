Live
- Modi lauds Punjab’s 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma
- Jana Sena stages protest for Vijayawada West ticket
- Ex-Raj Minister Joshi skips ED summons
- TDP Puttaparthi candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy assures of providing water to ponds
- SC setback for rebel HP Congress MLAs
- 20 families in Kadiri joins YSRCP
- Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urges people to vote for YSRCP
- Telugu Desam Party reaffirms commitment to welfare of BCs
- “We're strong enough to deal with social media 'filth': CJI
- Kerala's Alathur LS seat a prestige battle for CPI(M) & Congress
Seven children were attacked by mad dogs
Nagarkurnool: In the village of Endabetla under Nagar Kurnool municipality, mad dogs attacked seven children in one day, and the children were hospitalized, and the villagers are suffering as they said that no matter how many times they appealed to the authorities, there was no result. Even now, the villagers want the municipal authorities to
