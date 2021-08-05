Several Congress activists join TRS

Khammam: Nearly two hundred members from the Congress party joined TRS in presents of Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

In a programme conducted by the TRS party at the district party office in Khammam, nearly two hundred party leaders form the congress party joined TRS at various post in Patarlapadu village, Chintakani mandal in Madhira Constituency

Minister Ajay welcomed them by offering party scarf. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Ajay informed that the State government has spent more funds for the development of the district. He said, the leaders in various party were attracted towards the schemes of the TRS government and were joining he party. He condemned the opposition party leaders for their allegations on the schemes, he said the opposition leaders have made all these commented only to stay in the news.

He questioned the opposition, over the developments in Telangana before and after formation separate State. He said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given importance to welfare of forgotten people by the previous government.

To fulfill the dreams of the Dr Ambedkar, CM KCR was implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the State. He said, it is a historical scheme implemented by the TRS government which is spent nearly 1000 crores.

He appealed to the party leaders and workers to publicise the schemes of the government.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Party Office In charge RJC Krishna, K Koteswara Rao and others participated in the programme.