Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders

In a significant development, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued orders for the transfer of 15 IPS officers in Telangana. The reshuffle has seen key officials being allocated new roles and responsibilities within the police force.

Among the notable transfers, Mahesh Bhagwat has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Law and Order, while Swati Lakra will now serve as the Additional Director General of Home Guards. Sanjay Kumar Jain has been designated as the Additional Director General of the TGSP Battalion, and Stephen Ravindra will take charge as the Additional Director General of the Greyhounds.

Other transfers include Sudhir Babu as the new Commissioner of Rachakonda, Tarun Joshi as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Chandrasekhar Reddy as the Inspector General of Multi Zone 1. Ramesh Naidu will assume the role of Inspector General for Railway and Road Safety, while Satyanarayana has been appointed as the Inspector General of Multi Zone 2.

Furthermore, DCP Rakshithamurthy will head the Crime Branch of Hyderabad, D. Uday Kumar Reddy will serve as the SP of Medak, Giridhar will take charge as the SP of Vanaparthi, Balaswamy has been appointed as the DCP of East Zone, and Chandramohan will serve as the DCP of the South West Zone.



