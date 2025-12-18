Severe cold wave hits Telangana, temperatures to fall

The intensity of the cold is on the rise across Telangana, with nighttime temperatures now plummeting to single digits. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings that the cold wave is expected to intensify further over the next two to three days. Dry weather conditions are anticipated to prevail in the state during this period.

The cold is particularly harsh in the agency areas, where temperatures in many regions have fallen to single digits. The lowest temperature recorded was 5.4 degrees Celsius in Ginnedhari village, Tiryani mandal of Asifabad district. Other notable temperatures include 7.3 degrees Celsius in Kohir, Sangareddy district, and readings in various locations as follows: Patancheru 8.2, Adilabad 9.2, Rajendranagar 10, Bhadrachalam 15, Dundigal 13.9, Hanumakonda 12, Hyderabad 13.7, Khammam 15, Mahbubnagar 17, Medak 10.2, Nalgonda 13.4, Nizamabad 13.6, and Ramagundam 12.6 degrees Celsius.

In the agency areas, frigid winds typically begin blowing as early as 4 or 5 PM, with temperatures remaining low even after 10 AM. The local tribal communities are feeling the acute effects of the cold, while motorists are facing significant challenges due to dense fog.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the cold snap will persist until 21st of this month and advises the public to take precautions for the next three days. The cold wave is similarly affecting neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, particularly in its agency regions, where dense fog is also causing difficulties for drivers. Locations such as Araku, Dumbriguda, G. Madugula, Munchingiputtu, Chintapalli, and Minumuluru are experiencing the lowest temperatures in the state.