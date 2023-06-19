Severe heat wave condition in Telangana for two days

The Meteorological Department has warned that the heat wave may continue across Telangana on Monday and Tuesday. The IMD has advised the public to avoid going out during the day as much as possible. It added that if one has to go out compulsory, then he or she must take adequate precautions.



The IMD has issued an orange alert warning due to the intensity of the heat waves for two days and there is a possibility of hailstorm. Especially on Monday, it is possible to reach a maximum of 44 degrees in many parts of the State.



In other places, the temperature is likely to be 41 degrees. It is reported that the temperature will be 40 to 43 degrees on Tuesday.



According to the IMD officials, the heatwave condition will be maximum in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts.

“If you have to go out during the day, you must wrap your head with a cloth, carry an umbrella, drink water frequently even if you are not thirsty, and be careful not to get dehydrated”, IMD stated.

“It is better for sick people, old people and children to stay at home. Instead of going for cool drinks, prepare buttermilk, lassi and lemon juice at home and drink it often”, it added.