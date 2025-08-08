Severe rainfall expected in Telangana: authorities warn of continued deluge

Heavy rainfall swept across Telangana on Thursday, with Hyderabad recording a significant 12 cm of rain. Floodwaters have affected areas including Ameerpet, Panjagutta, and Manikonda, prompting concern among residents already reeling from the impact of the recent downpour.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a startling forecast, indicating that further heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated across East and South Telangana. Regions set to experience these conditions include Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Nagar Kurnool, particularly during the evening and night.

Looking ahead, the meteorological agency has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to persist across several districts of Telangana for an additional five days starting tomorrow. Heavy rains are forecast for Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, and Gadwal districts on the 9th and 10th. Moderate rainfall is projected for all districts on the 11th and 12th, with the possibility of very heavy rains returning on the 13th. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for worsening weather conditions.