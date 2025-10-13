Sex racket dismantled in Cyberabad, two women rescued

Hyderabad: The Women and Children Safety Wing of the Cyberabad Police has successfully rescued two women from a sex racket after a special drive targeting sex trafficking. The two victims were rescued from residential premises where they were being forced into commercial sexual exploitation. Senior officials supervised the operation, ensuring that support services for the rescued victims were immediately activated.

Four individuals were apprehended on charges of running the prostitution racket. Police are investigating their networks and methods, with further inquiries underway to reveal possible links with wider trafficking rings operating in the Cyberabad area.

During the same special drive, Cyberabad Police carried out night raids in various localities, resulting in the apprehension of seven transgender persons allegedly involved in public indecency. The SHE Teams intensified their vigilance by conducting 136 decoy operations, capturing 52 offenders for harassing women, and quickly resolving 18 complaints filed by women during the week.

Authorities emphasised Cyberabad’s zero-tolerance approach to human trafficking. All those arrested are being prosecuted under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, with further criminal charges expected as investigations progress. Police urged citizens to report suspicious activities and reaffirmed ongoing surveillance to eliminate commercial sexual exploitation and related offences in the region. The crackdown reflects the police's continuing commitment to public safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals from exploitation.