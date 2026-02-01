SFI-HCU Demands Implementation of UGC Equity Guidelines Under the Rohith Act

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) organised a massive rally demanding the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) equity regulations within the framework of the proposed Rohith Act. The rally also paid tributes to people’s leader Gaddar and student martyr Rohith Vemula on their birth anniversaries.

Addressing the gathering, SFI-HCU president Lenin said that while the UGC guidelines mark a first step against campus discrimination, they remain diluted and vague. He criticised the Supreme Court for staying the guidelines, citing possible misuse, while ignoring misuse of laws like UAPA and TADA. Lenin emphasised that the ultimate demand is for a comprehensive Rohith Vemula Act to establish a regulatory body preventing caste atrocities in academic spaces.

SFI member Ashutosh highlighted the spread of misinformation about the misuse of such laws and accused ABVP of insulting Rohith Vemula through character assassination. He demanded independent committees free from institutional heads to ensure accountability.

Kripa Maria George from the SFI Telangana state committee pointed to UGC’s own report showing a 180% rise in caste discrimination cases, stressing the need for stronger measures. She noted the historic struggles of Rohith’s mother and Payal Tadvi’s family in pushing for equitable guidelines.

Speakers also criticised the provision of nominated student representatives in committees, demanding elected bodies instead. They called for the regulations to extend to IITs, NITs, and other institutions, covering caste, gender, and regional discrimination.