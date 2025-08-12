Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation transforms govt junior college with generous donations

Khammam: The Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) has announced transformative initiatives for the Government Junior College in Basavatharakam Panchayati, situated in the Kothagudem district of Palvoncha. These initiatives include the donation of uniforms to all students, the introduction of a midday meal programme , and a comprehensive upgrade of the college's academic and infrastructure facilities. A recent event at the college, attended by District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) H. Venkateswarlu and SGEF Founder and Chairman Suresh Reddy Nalla, saw students receiving new uniforms while plans were detailed for transforming the institution into a model campus in partnership with the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation.

SGEF, with its commendable history of providing scholarships, health services, and rural development initiatives, aims to expand its impact by establishing an international school in honor of Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, alongside its ongoing efforts in the region. During the event, Nalla assured students that the college would receive the necessary resources to rival leading private institutions and responded to the principal’s request for midday meals by announcing the initiation of a comprehensive Midday Meal Programme.

The Foundation's contributions have ranged from scholarships and financial aid for underprivileged students to career guidance and skill development workshops for rural youth. They have also distributed educational kits to government school students and organized health camps providing free medical check-ups for children. Additionally, SGEF has run nutrition programs for malnourished students in remote areas, supported small transport drivers through health insurance, and worked on the preservation of cultural heritage by reconstructing a Kakatiya-era temple. They have even organized cataract surgery camps and provided bicycles to improve access to education.

Future plans for SGEF entail the establishment of an international school, the introduction of training in spoken English and communication skills, and the expansion of the midday meal initiative to additional government schools in the area. During the event, Nalla reflected on Dr. Shyamala Gopalan's lasting contributions, which continue to inspire the Foundation's mission. The excitement among students was evident as they received their uniforms, with many expressing their gratitude through prayers. DIEO Venkateswarlu praised SGEF's commitment to improving government education, describing it as a significant step forward for the community.