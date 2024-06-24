Shabbir Ali Slams BRS Leaders over their comments on Party Defections

Congress senior leader and government advisor Shabbir Ali has criticized the BRS party leaders for their stand on party defections. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Ali questioned the actions of KCR in depriving Bhatti Vikramarka of the status of Leader of the Opposition in both the Legislative Assembly.



Ali also pointed out that the BRS party had lost its deposit in 8 seats in the parliamentary elections and now they are talking about disqualification. He further criticized the allocation of 11 acres of land for the BRS party office, suggesting that the government should take back the land and auction it to use the funds for loan waiver.

Ali also highlighted the lack of an official office for the Congress party, calling for the lands given to the BRS party in Kokapet to be reclaimed. He accused KCR of putting Telangana up for sale and criticized his governance of the state.