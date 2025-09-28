Shabbir Ali urges youth to utilise ATCs

Nizamabad: Government Advisor Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that the youth will get a wide range of job and employment opportunities by training at the Advanced Technology Centres. On Saturday, Ali along with the district collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy inaugurated two ATC centres on the premises of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Shivajinagar.

Addressing the gathering, Shabbir said, “The state government has established these centres with the intention of developing skills among the youth with the latest technological elements in accordance with the current industrial needs.” To this end, five Advanced Technology Centers have been made available in Bodhan, Kammarpally, Bheengal and Nizamabad in Nizamabad district. He explained that Rs 4.70 crores have been spent on each centre.

He said that training is being provided in six courses in the first year, and gradually the government has made arrangements to provide training in more modern courses that are in market demand.

“In addition, there will be an opportunity to get positions in central and state government organizations and multinational companies on attractive salaries, and those courses will also give a boost to self-employment,” said Shabbir Ali.