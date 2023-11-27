Live
Just In
Shadnagar Bar Association supports Anjaiah Yadav
Rangareddy: In a significant moment, the Shadnagar Bar Association has made a resounding declaration of support for the BRS party, particularly endorsing MLA Anjaiah Yadav at an event on Sunday. The association, comprising eminent legal professionals and advocates, cited the government’s commitment to the welfare of lawyers and the strengthening of the judiciary as the primary reasons for their endorsement.
Bar Association President Venugopala Rao, along with Senior Advocates Ramakrishna Reddy, Vankayala Narayana Reddy, B. Jaganmohan Reddy, and several others, conveyed their unequivocal backing to MLA Anjaiah Yadav during a special meeting. The association expressed gratitude for the government’s allocation of financial and infrastructure resources, amounting to 100 crores, for the welfare of lawyers.
Senior Advocate B Jaganmohan Reddy specifically highlighted MLA Anjaiah Yadav’s instrumental role in securing an additional district court for the Shadnagar area. He commended Anjaiah Yadav for providing essential support and flexibility to the people and legal professionals in the region.
High Court advocate Malugari Sudarshan underscored the government’s efforts in strengthening the legal system, especially in safeguarding the interests of lawyers. Sudarshan credited the Telangana state government for significantly enhancing the legal infrastructure and welfare provisions for lawyers.