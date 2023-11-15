  • Menu
Shadnagar BRS faces setback as key leader joins Congress

In a surprise development, Shadnagar BRS party received a significant blow as its Town Secretary, Vannada Venkatesh Goud, announced his decision to join the Congress

Rangareddy: In a surprise development, Shadnagar BRS party received a significant blow as its Town Secretary, Vannada Venkatesh Goud, announced his decision to join the Congress. The announcement was made during a formal event where Venkatesh Goud, along with approximately 50 key workers from the BRS, donned scarves symbolising their transition to the Congress party.

The move was accompanied by the endorsement of Congress MLA candidate Veerlapalli Shankar, who extended a warm welcome to the new members. Shadnagar Town Congress Party President Chennaiah and former councillor Pentaiah were also present, demonstrating the party’s commitment to strengthening its cadre ahead of the upcoming political activities.

Vannada Venkatesh Goud, in his address, cited reasons for his decision to switch allegiances, expressing confidence in the Congress party’s vision and leadership.

