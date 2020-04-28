Shadnagar SI faces corruption charges, higher officials inquires attaches to Hyderabad commissionerate

Shadnagar: Shadnagar Sub Inspector Devaraj has been attached to Hyderabad commissionerate as he has been facing various allegations of rampant corruption and outside station settlements of cases in Shadnagar mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to reliable sources, it is learned that Devaraj who is serving in the post of SI at Shadnagar police station since past more than one year, has been involved in various corrupt deals and there have been numerous allegations against him that instead of booking cases and filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against culprits involved in criminal cases, the SI had chosen to deal all such cases by conducting outside station settlements and en-cashing heavily in the form bribes and en-massed properties worth crores of Rupees.

After receiving many complaints against the SI from those who have been deprived of justice and those subjected to threats by the SI, the police higher-ups, had transferred Devaraj to Hyderabad attaching him to the office of Police commissionerate a week ago.

It is learned that during his stint as Shadnagar SI, Devaraj had joined hands with the Sand mafia, and had supported them by turning a blind eye against illegal sand quarries in and around Shadnagar. Not just Sand Mafia, the SI had also exhibited his excellence in dealing with civil cases by conducting outside station settlements with the quarrelling parties and had earned heavily through various illegal means.

It is also said that the SI used to take the help of Rowdy sheeters and local political leaders as a shield to cover his corrupt activities and with their help, he even used to interfere in various land dealings and conducted real-estate business and even not left the industries in and around Shadnagar and tried to extort them by threatening them on one or the other pretext.