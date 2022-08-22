Shah-Jr NTR meet raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: In fast-changing political developments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a one on one meeting with Jr NTR at Novotel Hotel in the city on Sunday for over 20 minutes fuelling speculations that the BJP was working out political strategies to strengthen its base in Andhra Pradesh as well. This has become the hot topic of discussion in political circles. BJP sources said that Amit Shah had seen RRR movie a few days back and liked the acting of Jr NTR and hence he invited him to congratulate him.

But it does not appear to be so simple an issue. Soon after the Munugodu meeting, Amit Shah went to Ramoji Film city and called on Ramoji Rao. If his intention to meet Jr NTR only to congratulate him for his performance in RRR, he could have asked him to meet him at Ramoji Film City. In fact, it is learnt that the meeting with Ramoji Rao was one on one. Even Union Minister Kishan Reddy was not present in the meeting between Shah and Ramoji Rao.

Similarly, only Jr NTR was asked to come to Novotel Hotel for dinner. Analysts say that there is more than what meets the eye. Sources rule out the possibility of Jr NTR being invited to join the saffron party. But certainly it might have something to do to bridge the gap between the BJP and TDP and perhaps with an eye on social engineering as well.

NTR's meeting with Shah have to be seen in the background of the recent meeting between Modi and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi. Naidu was incorporated as member on the committee to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This sparked off speculations that the saffron party was showing inclination to cosy up with the TDP. This was followed by the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Jr NTR.

On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that this time the BJP would come to power in Andhra. He hinted at the unprecedented changes in Andhra Pradesh, which could be beyond the imagination of anyone. State BJP president Somu Veerraju too said that BJP always works out a detailed action plan and in Andhra it would be a bigger thriller than in any movie.