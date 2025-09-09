Live
- Speeding shaped by social pressure, poor road design, weak system
- VRSEC bags 5 prestigious awards from JNTU-K
- Families torn between relief camps and ruined homes
- Bid to grab temple lands alleged
- Tourism Minister receives PGRS petitions
- CM, BJP chief avail 50% traffic fine discount, clear pending violations
- ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
- Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM
- Permissions for market as per procedure: GMC
- BWSSB survey to detect illegal connections
Shailaja Ramaiyer given addl charge
Highlights
Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Shailaja Ramaiyer has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of serving as the Commissioner of...
Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Shailaja Ramaiyer has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of serving as the Commissioner of Endowments.
Shailaja Ramaiyer is an IAS officer of the 1997 batch and currently holds the position of Principal Secretary to the Government for the Endowments Department, as well as for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts and the Information Technology department.
She will continue to handle the duties of Commissioner, Endowments, on an additional charge basis until further instructions are issued.
Next Story