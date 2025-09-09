  • Menu
Shailaja Ramaiyer given addl charge
Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Shailaja Ramaiyer has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of serving as the Commissioner of Endowments.

Shailaja Ramaiyer is an IAS officer of the 1997 batch and currently holds the position of Principal Secretary to the Government for the Endowments Department, as well as for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts and the Information Technology department.

She will continue to handle the duties of Commissioner, Endowments, on an additional charge basis until further instructions are issued.

