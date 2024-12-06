Shakti abhiyan, Indira Fellowship members visit Adilabad

Adilabad: As part of their three-day training classes, Shakti Abhiyan and Indira Fellowship members from various States visited Adilabad Rural mandal to learn about the lifestyle of the tribals.

As part of this, the Shakti Abhiyan members were divided into five groups and stayed in Khandala, Pothaguda, Dar Loddi, Cheech Dhari, Poitamloddi, and Alikori villages on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, they participated in daily chores like housework, agricultural work, fishing, and weaving baskets with bamboo sticks with tribals. They learned about the stone centre system, the lifestyle, and cultural traditions of tribals in the villages and tasted the food they eat.

The tribals gave the visitors a grand welcome according to their traditions. Shakti Abhiyan national chairman Mani Sharma, national coordinator Dr Saujanya, State coordinator Shivalal, Krishna Allahvar, Vijayalakshmi, Kisan Congress State general secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy, Shakti Abhiyan coordinators from various States, Indira Fellowship members from the joint district Krishnaveni, Kova Indira, Kanaka Pratibha, Kumram Sindhu, tribal leaders and others participated in the training programmes being conducted under the auspices of the Indira Fellowship Coordinator of the joint district and Congress party Adilabad Parliament in-charge Atram Sugunakka.

Speaking on this occasion, Atram Sugunakka said that as part of the training, the members were briefed on tribal laws, tribal movements and forest rights. He said that for the first time in the country, Shakti Abhiyan training classes are being held for three days in Adilabad district.

He said that the Shakti Abhiyan organisation was established as per the ideas of Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi with the intention of providing a platform to fight for women’s rights, politically, socially and in terms of employment.