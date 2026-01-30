Shakti Group debuts Diamond, Unipol aircraft at Wings India

Coimbatore-based Shakti Group on Thursday showcased two aircraft platforms at an Indian airshow, Wings India in Hyderabad, underlining its foray into aviation manufacturing amid growing demand for pilot training and regional connectivity in the country.

Dr M Manickam, Chairman of the Shakti Aviation and Defence Systems Private Limited, speaking on the sidelines of Wings India 2026 airshow, said the company is presenting the Diamond 40 NG pilot training aircraft and the 410 NG Unipol, a 19-seater multi-role regional transport aircraft, to the Indian market.

Highlighting India’s acute shortage of trained pilots, Manickam said the Diamond 40 NG is among the world’s leading training aircraft and is well suited to meet the needs of India’s expanding aviation sector. “India needs a significant increase in pilot training infrastructure, and that requires high-quality training aircraft. The Diamond 40 NG fits that requirement,” he said.

The group has entered into an agreement with Austria-based Diamond Aircraft and has set up production facilities to support the programme. Deliveries of the Diamond 40 NG are expected to begin from March 2026. Shakti Group plans to invest over Rs500 crore in the Diamond aircraft programme, which is already underway.

The 410 NG Unipol is a 19-seat regional aircraft designed for multiple applications, including passenger transport, cargo operations, air ambulance services, and specialised roles such as paratrooping and sports aviation.

Introduced globally in 2021, the aircraft is now being brought to the Indian market by the group.

Manufacturing of the 410 NG Unipol will initially take place in Czechoslovakia, with the company evaluating the feasibility of setting up production in India based on market demand.

Manickam said India currently operates more than 300 training aircraft and sees annual demand for over 100 additional trainer aircraft. “We manufacture and sell aircraft. The opportunity lies in capturing a meaningful share of this growing market,” he added.

Founded over a century ago and headquartered in Coimbatore, Shakti Group operates across sectors including transport, automotive, sugar and engineering. The airshow marks the group’s first participation at the event, signalling its long-term interest in India’s rapidly expanding aviation industry.