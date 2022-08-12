Shamshabad DCP participates in Freedom Run

Rajendranagar: Shamshabad DCP Jagadishwar Reddy along with International Athlete (Heptathlon ) & Arjuna Awardee J Sobha and International Athlete & Asian Medalist Kalpana Reddy participated in Freedom run from NIRD X Road to GHMC office in Rajendranagar to Nava Jyothi Youth club. Later, they also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Jagadishwar Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi and many other freedom fighters participated in the movement to give freedom to India from foreign rule. We are all breathing freedom today, thanks to the sacrifices made by the great personalities, he said.

He also said that the efforts to free the country began by the forefathers 225 years ago and as a result of the sacrifices made by them, the country gained Independence 75 years ago on August 15, 1947. The state government was organising different programmes as part of the celebrations from August 8 to August 22, he added. Suleman Nagar Corporator Nawazuddin, Navajyothi youth club members, local leaders and PS staff around 300 members participated in the event.