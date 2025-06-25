Shape up or ship out, CS tells Collectors

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao will now assess the performance of the district Collectors directly every week. The Chief Secretary will hold a video conference every Tuesday and seek a report on the implementation of the schemes. He will also take a call if the Collectors failed to perform up to the expectations.

In a video conference on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary explained to the Collectors about the state government’s priorities and the expeditious implementation of the schemes. He reviewed the progress of Vana Mahotsavam, Indiramma housing scheme, availability of fertilizers, Oil Palm expansion, Bhu Bharathi, seasonal illnesses, TB Mukt Bharat and medical colleges requirements, etc.

Ramakrishna Rao exhorted the Collectors to think innovatively to make a lasting impact in the lives of the people.

He said that there is a tremendous scope for the Collectors to take up the development and welfare programmes of the government in their districts, which will go a long way in the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. He said that hereafter, a video conference will be held every Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary asked the Collectors to review the progress of Indiramma houses and issue sanction proceedings. They should also ensure that all the sanctioned houses are grounded immediately. Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao told the district collectors that sufficient quantities of fertilizer stocks are available; therefore Collectors have to ensure that no panic buying or hoarding should take place anywhere in the state. The special officers should visit the fertilizer dealers in their respective districts and take stock of the situation, he said. On oil palm, he asked the Collectors to identify large areas in their districts to take up oil palm plantations.

The Chief Secretary informed that more than 8 lakh applications were received during the revenue sadassus held across the state. He asked the Collectors to personally monitor the applications and take steps to dispose of them with a humane approach.

He asked them to be alert on the spread of transmissible illnesses and vector borne diseases due to the onset of the monsoon season. On TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he asked the District Collectors to prepare a plan of action and also conduct a convergence meeting involving DMHOs, Hospital Superintendents, Red Cross and Indian Medical Association. The Chief Secretary asked the District Collectors to take stock of the requirements of Medical Colleges, especially from HR perspective and take appropriate steps.