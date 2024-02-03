SHE Teams & Mano Jagruti hold counselling programme

Hyderabad: SHE Teams, in collaboration with the Mano Jagruti Foundation, conducted a comprehensive counselling programme on Friday. As many as 154 individuals, including eight minors, 28 parents and guardians, and 118 majors, participated in this impactful initiative.

The session was conducted by Dr Geeta Chall, the senior psychologist from the Mano Jagruti Foundation. She provided valuable insights into mind-controlling and psychological standards, offering guidance on how to effectively manage and control them. Her expertise contributed significantly to fostering a better understanding of the details of the human mind.

The session was also addressed by David Raj, the project manager for child rights protection at UNICEF. During his presentation, he provided insights into the nature of offences and the related punishments that may be faced. He shared valuable information to enhance the participants’ understanding of the potential challenges and consequences related to child rights protection.

Dara Kavitha, DCP, Women Safety Wing, addressed the counselling aspect of the session. She emphasised that the SHE Teams initiative is not solely focused on meting out punishments but also serves as an opportunity for individuals to rectify their mistakes.

Moreover, she encouraged participants to envision a brighter future, highlighting the rehabilitative aspect of the programme.

AV Ranganath, Joint CP Crimes, and SIT underscored the importance of understanding hormonal changes during the teenage years. He recommends teenagers exercise to control their emotions, cautioning them about potential serious consequences in the future. Furthermore, he highlighted the transformative power within the respondents, suggesting that they have the capability to become ambassadors for women’s safety and security in society.

Collectively, the contributions enriched the session, providing a comprehensive perspective on psychological well-being, corrective measures, and the importance of emotional control for a promising future.