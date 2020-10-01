Sheshadri new Joint Secretary in Telangana CMO

Hyderabad: Senior bureaucrat V Sheshadri, who has been with PMO (Prime Minister Office) in the rank of Joint Secretary till recently, has got a key post in Telangana Government. The 1999 batch IAS officer has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Chief Minister Office with immediate effect. Official sources said that Sheshadri is likely to get some key portfolios like Revenue department which has been given top priority in the state administration in the recent times.

Since he maintained good relations with PMO, KCR wants to utilise his services in resolving the issues pertaining to state which have been pending for long. At present the core team in CMO consists of Smitha Sabharwal, Narasing Rao and Bhupal Reddy. Seshadri, a Telangana cadre IAS officer, went to New Delhi after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and served in the PMO in different ranks for more than six years. He belongs to Karnataka state and had worked as Chittoor collector, JEO of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and also joint collector of RR district in the undivided AP.

