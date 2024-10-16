Shifted AIS officers to knock HC doors

Hyderabad: Denied relief by the Central Administrative Tribunal, senior officers of the All India Service (AIS) from Telangana have decided to move a lunch motion before the State High Court on Tuesday.

Seven officials from the Telugu states have knocked on the doors of the CAT, challenging the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order. The CAT asked the AIS officials from Telangana and those from Andhra Pradesh to follow the orders of the DoPT and report to the states to which they were appointed. Amrapali Kata, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Rose and Anjani Kumar (IPS) must report to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary by Wednesday, ordered CAT. It told the appellants that the DoPT has all the rights as it determines the locality, and there are clear guidelines for it.

It further asked: "Can't you work at borders when there is a war-like situation. It also asked if there was a provision for swapping the posts and questioned: Don't you have the intention to work in Andhra Pradesh which is affected by floods?" The CAT said that the officials could pursue legal remedies only after reporting to their allotted cadre.

They are said to have been relieved from Telangana, but it remains to be seen whether they would report before AP Chief Secretary on Wednesday or not as they have decided to approach the High Court.

According to sources, the issue of IAS and IPS official cadre allocation turned complicated as the DoPT first, following the Pratyush Sinha Committee recommendations, notified the first list of allocation of officials in 2014. The officials were given 90 days to register their objections and give choices from the notification of the first list. However, for the reasons best known to the DoPT, it notified a second list, within 15 days.

The first list by the DoPT was based on the category of ‘insider and outsider’. That means those born in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions of the United Andhra Pradesh could choose to opt either for the AP or Telangana cadre. Those born in other states were not given such a choice.