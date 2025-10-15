Shiv Sena extends support to BC bandh on Oct 18

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena party on Wednesday extended full support to the bandh call given by the BC Joint Action Committee proposed on October 18.

Shiv Sena party Telangana state president Sinkar Shivaji, who called BC Association national president R Krishnaiah over phone, said that the party would fully support the bandh on October 18.

Shivaji told R Krishnaiah that the Shiv Sena party has been in support of 42 per cent BC reservation from the beginning and that the party will fully participate in the state bandh on October 18 in support. Shiv Sena party workers should take the lead in the bandh on October 18, said Sinkar Shivaji. He recalled that the post of Telangana state president was given to a BC. He said that the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also from the BC community. The Shiv Sena leader called on all BCs in Telangana to peacefully demonstrate their strength on Saturday.

Shivaji said that the time has come for the BCs in Telangana to tighten their belts and take up the path of movement. He expressed concerns that the BCs were deceived from the beginning. He demanded that the Congress government adhere to its promise and take steps to ensure that 42 per cent reservation is provided to BCs.