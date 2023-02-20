Shivaji strove to protect rights of people: Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy

Nizamabad: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that Shivaji was the symbol of South Indian culture and existence.

On the occasion of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Pocharam participated and garlanded Shivaji's idol at Govuru village in Mosra mandal.

He said that Shivaji worked to protect the rights of the people of South India. Muslim soldiers also fought in Shivaji's army and worked hard to establish the Maratha kingdom. Pocharam said that Shivaji was the first secular king.

He said that Shivaji should not be seen as a person of any particular religion but should be respected as a king who wanted universal brotherhood. He asked people to follow Shivaji's example and work for the welfare of common people. DCCB Chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, leaders Pocharam Surender Reddy, public representatives, leaders and villagers participated in this programme.