Shivalayam on Yadadri hillock gearing up for inauguration

Yadadri: Maha Kumbha Samprokshan and inauguration ceremonies of Sriparvata Varthini Sametha Ramalingeswaraswamy Pradhanalayam, which is associated with the Yadadri shrine, will be held from April 20 to 25.

As part of the festivities, the authorities and priests at the Shiva temple are making necessary arrangements. Dwaja Stambham and Nandi pedestal which had been built earlier were demolished to erect a Dwajastambam before the main mandapa.

The pedestal will be rebuilt after the erection of Dwajastambam.

The installed brass grills around the Dwajastambham were removed. The idols of respective deities will be set up at the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum, Upalayalu ,Salaharalu and in Muka mandapam.

The idols of Sree Sitadevi, Lord Rama, Lakshmana, Anjaneyaswami, Subrahmanyaswami, Lord Ganapati, Lord Surya, Dwarapalakulu, a family of Shiva Parvati, Kumaraswamy and Nandeeshwar are brought to Mukamandapam of the temple.

As part of Udgatana, Yantra Pratishta and Prana Pratishta will be conducted after Puja which includes Jaladivasam, Danyadeevasam, Pushpadeevasam to deities.



The respective mandapa located on the Shiva temple premises is being remodeled.

Preparations are being made to conduct pujas at the respective Upalayalu and mandapa.