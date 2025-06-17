Short film on safety from lightning released

ADILABAD: To raise awareness about how to keep one safe from falling victim to lightning and prevent fatalities, a short film logo on the topic was unveiled at the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday. The initiative, led by the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) under the directive of district authorities, was launched by district Collector Rajarshi Shah, Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, and DPRO Tirumala, in collaboration with Saradhi cultural artists.

On the occasion, the Collector noted that the short film was prompted by recent tragic incidents in which several lives were lost due to lightning strikes in the district. The film, created under the DPRO’s guidance with the help of Saradhi artists, aims to spread awareness on how to stay safe during lightning events. “Precautions during lightning can save lives, said Collector Rajarshi Shah.

He emphasized that dark clouds, loud thunder, and bright lightning flashes are indicators of possible strikes, and the public should take appropriate precautions. Citing repeated incidents, the Collector mentioned that people and animals—especially those working in fields or taking shelter under trees—have often become victims. The main goal of the short film, he explained, is to educate the public on how to protect themselves during lightning storms and to demonstrate where it’s safest to take shelter. He advised that during such weather, one should avoid going outdoors and that staying inside is the safest option when thunder and lightning are present.