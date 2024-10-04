Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyanwas the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

The state government should take the lead by bringing an Act in next Assembly session to free temples from Endowment. The department has been neglecting small temples. Let them have their own management. Independent bodies can protect the temples and take up several programmes to promote Hindu culture and traditions.

- M Ramadevi, Khammam

Bringing temples under Endowment Department is a policy which is attributed to a conspiracy by Nehru after India’s independence. At least now during Amrit Kal, they should be made independent. This will help in spiritual growth and promotion of Hindu culture and growth of spirituality which is the need of the hour.

- Dr PGK Venkateshwara Rao, President of the Rashtriya Kurni Sangham Gadwal

In my opinion, nearly all Hindu temples should operate independently and should have full autonomy. This would allow temple trusts to make their own decisions regarding the preservation of tradition and the adherence to the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

- Manideep, Software Engineer, Jadcherla

The government’s control over major temples seems primarily motivated by the revenue they generate, with little regard for the sentiments of devotees. Hence Endowments department should be scrapped. All major temples should also have their own Goshalas with quality cows not the one’s rescued from roads so that their milk can be used for preparation of Prasadams.

- Narendra Sharma, Ayyappa Temple Priest, Mahabubnagar

Temples are holy places to Hindus. Politicising temples should not be tolerated. Whatever money donated by devotees should be utilized properly for development of temple and promotion of Hindu culture. Temples must have their own Goshalas , as cows are representative of three crore hindu Gods.Goshala will increase the power of temples.

- Amar, Advocate, Nalgonda

Temples under Endowment department had turned temples as place for unemployed politicians. Since the issue of adulteration of ghee in Tirumala has become a major controversy, its time to take corrective measurs and pave way for healthy religious spiritual atmosphere in temples. Gosalas in every major temples is a good idea. They can also supply excess ghee to smaller temples.

- Mrs Nagendra, Nalgonda

Removing government control over temples has some issues. There should be a department like Endowments but this should not stake claim on the temple money. The facilities for the devotees in the southern temples are good compared to North. Goshalas in Temples is a very good idea.

- Jasmat Patel, Nalgonda

The question of whether temples should be free from the Endowments Department is a significant one, with many arguing for the autonomy of religious institutions. Allowing temples to be governed by religious leaders or devotee-run trusts, rather than by state bodies can preserve tradition and spiritual focus. They can operate in line with ancient customs and practices Gaushalas in Temples should be made mandatory.

- RK Jain, Yadadri