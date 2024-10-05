Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

The government of Telangana state should look after only the administrationof the temples and rest of the other activities such as prasadampreparation and distribution should be handed over to any Hindu religiouscharitable organisation, It is not good to have political involvement inthe holy temples. If they have attached Gosalas then issues like adulteration of ghee as it happened in Tirumala can be avoided. - Chintoju Bhaskar , Social Activist, Siricilla

Government control deprives temples of proper management and often lacks the sensitivity or devotion required to maintain these sacredspaces. Temples should be treated with utmost care, reverence, andresponsibility—by those who understand their deep spiritual significance.Allowing religious bodies orcommunities to manage these templesmight bring back the sanctity and focus on faith. - Seepelli Veeramadhav, VBN Foundation, Karimnagar

All temples should be free from the Endowment Department.Strict audit system should also be in place. Apart from this all the major Temples should have own Goshala and complete details of the cattle they hold, their health, milk yield should be in public domain on day to day basis ( in fact should get them unique Aadhar number for them. - Harish Daga , techie

To ensure that proper vigilance and implementation of practices as per agama sastra, temples should be free from endowment department.Only then the practices as per Sanatana Dharma can be properly followed. Now they have become more of commercial centers and less of religious bodies. The divine touch needs to be restored. Making temples independent can be a game changer. - Sai Teja, IT employee

Goshala is part and parcel of Hindu temple culture. Temples with Goshala look more spiritual than temples without Goshala. Hindus consider Cow as representative of Three crore Gods and feelspiritually when performing puja , providing hay and when touching them.Openlyspeaking it is high time to protect the sacred animal cow, as it’s numberis decreasing. - Allula Shetty (Businessman)

The value and number of cows are decreasing day by day. If the same situation continues for another decade , cows will be declared as endangered species. The importance of cows in human life and ecosystem needs to be recognized. If all major temples set up their own Goshalas the ecosystem can be restored to its original glory. Temples are turning into business centers under Endowment department. Hence its time for making changes in the system. - Ganesh Chatree – Nalgonda

Temples are holy places for Hindus. Instead of being religious centers promoting Hindu religion, its culture, its traditions they are turning into commercial centers under the control of Endowments Department. Different categories of Darshans, Pujas etc for a premium has become the order of the day. Hence they should be handed over to Trusts to protectthe sanctity of temples and interest of common devotees. - B Muthaiah , Private Employee, Nalgonda

Removing government control over temples has some issues. There should be a department like Endowments but this should not stake claim on the temple money. The facilities for the devotees in the Southern temples are good compared to North. Goshalas in temples is a very good idea. - Jasmat Patel, Hyderabad