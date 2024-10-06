Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

Temples with Goshala look more spiritual than temples without Goshala.Hindus consider Cow as representative of three crore Gods and performing puja. Goshala is part and parcel of temple culture, and it should bemaintained in all temples irrespective of size of the temple. Temples must play a key role insaving the Cow which plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem. They should be free from Endowments department. Politicians are turning Hindu temples as Power centers.

-Aerially Ranga Chary, private employee, Nalgonda

“The control of Hindu temples by the Endowments Department must be immediately removed, and the management should be handed over to self-governing temple trusts. Temples should be viewed as institutions for the promotion of Hindu Dharma, not as employment agencies for political interests. Hindu temples are the centers that pass on the greatness of Sanatana Hindu Dharma to future generations.

U Hanumappa Uppar, retired employee, BEML, Gadwal

Politicians managing temple trusts is leading to tarnishing the image of Hindu temples. Before God all are equalbut during the temple celebrations, nominated temple chairman and directors take too much advantage of their posts and create inconvenience to thepublic. The VIP darshan system should also be reduced so that common man can have quick darshan. At least major temples should have their own Gosalas.

-Ramadugu Laxmana Murthy, artist, NalgondaMay temples run by Endowment department are not getting income and are unable to give the best services todevotees. The Endowmentdepartment mainly concentrates on big temples and does not pay interest onsmall temples. Hence they should be made free from Endowment Departments control. The Sri Seetha Ramachandra Chandraswamy temple( Lord Rama temple) Bhadrachalam conducts goshalas but it needs funds..

-T Ramesh Goud, Bhadrachalam

Government should free temples from its control. Once it happens the temples can be managed better. It will also help in earning more revenue. All renowned temples should have their own Goshalas so that any adulteration will not take place, they can use Ghee from their own Goshalas and ensure purity.

Suresh Kumar, LLB, Hyderabad

Private run temple are functioning properly but whereas government run temple always have shortage of funds.It will be better if temple are handed over to an autonomousbody.”

Sravanthi, teacher, Hyderabad

All the temples should be under the Sanatana Dharma platform. The temple rununder the Endowment Department did not develop well. Every temple should work for the protection of Hinduism. Endowment Department didnot pay interest on developing any temples.

-Murthy, Bhadrachalam.

As the sentiments of Hindus around the world have been hurt by the adulteration of laddu prasadam in Tirumala with animal ghee. The government should hand over the management of temples to Hindu Dharmik organizations without political involvement. Also, it would be good if thepreparation of prasadam is handed over to ISKCON.

-Ootkuri Radhakrishna Reddy social activist, Karimnagar