Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

I feel that major temples should be open to all without the need for payment and should set up their own Goshalas. The best way to align with the values of inclusivity in spiritual spaces, they should be free from Government control. Autonomous management could lead to better accountability and focus on religious activities. Goshalas can contribute to the sustainability of temples, providing milk and other dairy products for temple rituals and prasadam, reducing dependence on external sources.

- Galibe Vishal Vanjari, Advocate

In My view the Hindu temples should not be administered under the Endowment department. It never bothers about smaller temples located in rural areas. Their conditionis pathetic. Some of these temples are even struggling forDhoopa Deepa Naivedyam. Autonomy like Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board is a good concept. Along with it, major temples having their own goshalas is also need of the day.

- A Chander, retired government employee, from Mahabubnagar

Temples hold a deep spiritual significance for Hindus, and it’s disheartening to see them under government control, especially when fundsmeant for religious purposes are misused elsewhere. Just like churches andmosques are managed independently, Hindus should be allowed to take chargeof their own temples.

- Keerthi Rasagna Karimnagar

Temples should not come under Endowments, as most of the state governments are utilising the temple funds for government initiatives not for providing facilities for devotees. Temples cannotbecome ATM machines for state governments. Yadadri temple for example charges Rs 500 as parking fee. Its time to have Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board for temple management.

- Ramesh Pittla Mudhiraj, an Advocate and Motivational Speaker

I feel that if a temple is run under the government's endowment department, then it has a scope for getting wider funding from the government for itslong term development. What is required is strict auditing system to do away with corruption and illegal activities. The revenue earned by temples should be in public domain. Temples should focus more on propagation of our traditions and culture not earning more money.

- Mudavath Chandrasekhar, a software Engineer from Badepally

In Hindu culture temples play a pivotal role. Temples are not only devotional places but also a place where culture and heritage is transferred to generations. Socontrol over the temples by the government is necessary but management should have good number of representatives from Hindu religiousorganisations.

- Goskula Srinivas, (Advocate) Huzurabad, Karimnagar

All temples should be free from the Endowment department. They should be more responsible when it comes to audits. Yes, all major temples Like TTD, Yadadri , Badhrachalam, Srisailam etc should have their own Goshala which should publish complete details of the cattle they hold on a day to day basis.

- Harish Daga, techie