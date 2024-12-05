Shri A Nagaraju Assumes Charge as Executive Director of POWERGRID, Southern Region Transmission System-I

In a significant development, Shri A Nagaraju has officially taken charge as the Executive Director of POWERGRID’s Southern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I), which encompasses substations and projects across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka.

Shri Nagaraju, an Electrical Engineering graduate from Osmania University, began his professional journey as an engineer trainee with NTPC in 1986 before joining POWERGRID as an Engineer in 1991. With over 38 years of extensive experience in the transmission sector, he has held various roles spanning project management, contracts, commercial operations, environmental and social management, as well as corporate social responsibility across multiple locations, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, as well as at the corporate center.

Before stepping into his new role at SRTS-I, Shri Nagaraju served as the Executive Director for Environmental and Social Management and Corporate Social Responsibility at POWERGRID’s corporate office in Gurugram. His vast expertise is expected to significantly contribute to the continued success and development of the Southern Region Transmission System.