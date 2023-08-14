Shun Cong and BJP from Kamareddy, urges KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and Telangana IT Minister KTR on Monday said that BRS has become stronger than before. He visited Kamareddy district.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Ellareddy, he said that under KCR's rule, welfare schemes are reaching every home. MLA Surender here praised KCR for being with him like a brother since 2001.

He said that Surender worked sincerely to for people of Telangana. In 2018, he won with a huge majority. Whenever MLA Surender meets KCR, he asks about the development of Ellareddy.

KTR further said that Congress leaders are making baseless allegations and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has insulted farmers by saying that three hours of electricity is enough for farmers, but KCR is working for the Kisan.

He said that BJP is setting fires in the name of religion. He asked which party will the people choose, the anti-farmer Congress, divide and rule BJP or the farmer friendly BRS.

He said that the Congress which has been in power for 50 years has not done anything.

He said that now BRS has done things in Kamareddy which were not done even when Shabbir Ali was a minister. Everyone should remember how much trouble they had for electricity during the Congress rule.

He said that even though the oil prices have decreased globally, the prices of essential commodities are increasing in our country.