Shun plastic use, save environment: Greens

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Earth Day 2024 on Monday, environmentalists stressed that there is a need to shun plastic usage completely, but it is not happening.

This year’s theme is – ‘Planet vs Plastics’, with the main aim being bringing attention to the serious issue of plastic pollution and how it harms nature. Many voluntary organisations on Sunday organised massive cleanliness drives at several water bodies including Neknampur Lake, Mushki Cheruvu and Barla Kunta.

Environmentalists pointed out that despite of lot of awareness campaigns done by the Telangana government and voluntary organizations on reducing plastic use, they are failing to curb the use of single-use plastic (SUP) carry bags, as shopkeepers and street vendors continue to pack their products in them.

As per the data released by GHMC last year, about 8,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste is generated in the city, on an average every day, out of which 1,080 MT or 14.5 per cent is plastic waste. The latest studies indicate that an estimated 5 trillion plastic waste accumulates in ocean beds globally, posing a big threat to aquatic life, since plastic is carcinogenic.

Speaking on the ban of plastic production, K Purushotham Reddy, an environmentalist, said, “Ban of single-use plastic is not a solution. There is a need to completely ban the plastic manufacturing units but it is not happening, as the government is not taking any stern action. Moreover, despite the awareness generated by various voluntary organisations, citizens are still using plastic for disposing of waste and shopkeepers still using plastic carry bags for selling their items. Due to this, what is happening is that all the plastic that is been generated is getting accumulated, as it doesn’t disintegrate. And in every city it has become a part of garbage, especially in India. It will be better if the government and citizens focus on the liveability index on the planet.”

Madhulika Choudhary, another environmental activist, said, “Despite various campaigns, usage of plastic is increasing by the day. Regarding industries and organisations that are using alternatives to plastic or converting plastic for making roads, etc., they are unable to get sufficient sources of plastic for recycling. But we see plastic everywhere either on the roadside or near lakes. It’s a contradictory situation. The demand of plastic needs to be reduced and supply of plastic needs to be stopped to minimise plastic waste generation. It will be better if the government comes up with innovative initiatives like earthen clay bottles or cups, which will reduce the demand for plastic bottles.”