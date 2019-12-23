SI kills self in Hyderabad

A sub-Inspector committed suicide by hanging himself in his house under Amberpet police station limits on Monday morning. The victim identified as Saidulu Goud (41). According to police, he belongs to 2017 batch and recently reported to Central Crime Station a few days back.

He took extreme decision and hanged himself to a ceiling fan in his house when his wife left to drop their children in school.

On receipt of information police rushed to the spot shifted body to Osmania General hospital mortuary for postmortem. By registering a case police are investigating.