Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

SI kills self in Hyderabad

SI kills self in Hyderabad
Highlights

A sub-Inspector committed suicide by hanging himself in his house under Amberpet police station limits on Monday morning.

A sub-Inspector committed suicide by hanging himself in his house under Amberpet police station limits on Monday morning. The victim identified as Saidulu Goud (41). According to police, he belongs to 2017 batch and recently reported to Central Crime Station a few days back.

He took extreme decision and hanged himself to a ceiling fan in his house when his wife left to drop their children in school.

On receipt of information police rushed to the spot shifted body to Osmania General hospital mortuary for postmortem. By registering a case police are investigating.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans23 Dec 2019 7:15 AM GMT

One State - One Capital that is AP -Amaravati: Farmers raise slogans

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today, here is his three-day schedule
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Kadapa Steel Plant today,...
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in Krishnayapalem, security tightened at CM camp office in Tadepalli
Farmers protest against three capitals continue in...
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown
Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari...
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP
Jharkhand poll outcome to testify BJP's popularity graph


Top