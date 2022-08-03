SI on duty stabbed by drunken man in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a Sub-inspector of Marredpally police station identified as AVinay Kumar suffered injuries after he was reportedly stabbed by a person, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3am, when the SI was performing patrolling duty near Anchor Charity Heavens apartment in Secunderabad.

The cop, who found the suspect allegedly in a drunken condition and creating public nuisance, reprimanded him. Following this, the suspect stabbed him.

Vinay Kumar was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.