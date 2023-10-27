Siddipet: Eatala Rajender dubs K Chandrasekhar Rao a real estate broker

Siddipet : Gajwel BJP candidates and national executive committee member Eatala Rajender on Thursday described Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a real estate broker, having snatched the lands of those who have voted for the ruling party.

He was addressing the party’s ‘Vijaya Sankaramam’ public meeting at Gajwel, along with Dubbaka candidate M Raghunandan Rao. A large number of activists/leaders from various parties joined the saffron party. Eatala welcomed them offering party scarves.

The former TRS minister accused KCR of utilising his services for the party for 20 years. He said ‘After being necked out, people enabled may win in Huzurabad’. He recalled telling KCR then itself of his decision to contest against him.

Eatala advised voters to take money and other things offered by caste organisations, but not liquor. He criticised the CM saying his latest promises are not new; they have been made during the separatist agitation. Eatala told them it was time to say goodbye to KCR.

He admitted that he could not fight the ruling party with money and power, but he was prepared on the basis of dharma. In 1992, Eatala stated that he had been here before. In Vargal, I established a small poultry farm. I spent 20 years growing up ahead of you. Many are aware of my involvement in the separatist agitation through 2014.

Eatala hit out at the State government saying it was responsible for the removal of 1,700 municipal workers during their first agitation. He wanted the CM to answer how it was possible to merge TSRTC with the government, after declaring that it was not feasible.

He pointed out that there is no time for liquor consumption in the State; if a person falls sick no table is available; but liquor is available 24/7. Eatala criticised the government saying it was offering Rs 25,000 crore with one hand and snatching Rs 45,000 with the other. He blamed KCR for the Mallannasagar flood-hit farmers turning ‘adda labour’, who got dispersed.

He promised those paying IT will not get Rythu Bandhu’s benefit and the tenant farmers will be taken care of. The unemployed people will be provided government and private jobs. Farm labour will be extended insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. He counselled voters to endure for a month, after which they would have good days.