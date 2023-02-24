Siddipet: Harish Rao opens sunflower purchase centre

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has ensured that the State becomes the seed granary of the South.

Speaking after inaugurating the sunflower purchase centre at the local cotton market yard along with chairman Machavijita Venugopal Reddy, he said the State has emerged as a role model in all sectors. It has achieved agriculture growth rate of 7.8 per cent as against 4 per in the country. The centre is the first in the State.

Rao said after the completion of the Kaleshwaram project there was a rise in sunflower crop.

This year it was raised in 6,200 acres. Sixty metric tones of sunflower was being grown in Siddipet district by 6,000 farmers.