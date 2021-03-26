Siddipet: Medical student ends life after rejection in love

A 19-year-old medical student allegedly took his life after being rejected in love. The student, a native of Arutla village of Manchala mandal of Rangareddy district, was pursuing medicine at government medical college in Siddipet.

On Thursday, the student was supposed to take semester exams but he confined himself in his hostel room. On learning of his absence from the exam, the college attender was asked to see the student in the room. However, the attender was shocked after noticing the student hanging from the ceiling.

The college administration was informed which also alerted the police. They inspected the spot and recovered a letter in which he stated that he resorted to the extreme step after a girl rejected his love.

The police shifted the body for autopsy and launched an investigation.